Taliban warned bin Laden to step up his security post Kandahar hijack: CIA documents

The warning from the Taliban was mentioned in the Presidential Daily Briefs (PDB) presented to then US President Bill Clinton in January 2000, which was among the 71 such documents released on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks of 2001.

"Taliban.. (redacted) last week warned Bin Ladin to step up his security in case the hostage crisis in Qandahar was used by … (redacted) or "other governments" to send in… (redacted) against Bin Ladin, … (redacted) suggesting … (redacted) remains a key supporter of Bin Ladin," the PDB dated January 3, 2000, said.

The Indian Airlines Flight 814 from Kathmandu to New Delhi was hijacked on December 24, 1999, by Harkat-ul Mujahideen terrorists and forced to land in Kandahar. The hijack crisis ended after India released three terrorists and handed them over to the Taliban on December 31, 1999.

Another PDB presented to Clinton on August 28, 1998, suggested that bin Laden intended to conduct attacks in Egypt, the Arabian Peninsula -- especially Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen -- India, Pakistan, Uganda, and possibly Nigeria.