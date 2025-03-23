Taiwan's national immigration agency revokes permits of two Chinese influencers

TAIPEI: The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan has revoked the permits of two Chinese influencers as they advocated for forceful unification, the Taipei Times reported, citing the immigration agency.

According to the Taipei Times, which cited the immigration agency, it was noted that the two influencers openly said that Taiwan is part of China and advocated for forceful unification.

NIA thus revoked their residence permits after coming to the conclusion that they were openly advocating for China's unification of Taiwan by force. In a statement issued on Friday, the NIA said Xiao Wei and En Qi are required by law to leave Taiwan shortly, but it did not specify the deadline by which they must leave.

Taipei Times reported that the NIA decided to revoke their family-based long-term residence permits after consulting with the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), which supervises cross-strait exchanges. The NIA on Tuesday last week revoked the residence permit of another Chinese national, identified by her surname, Liu, who openly advocated on her social media account -- Yaya in Taiwan-- for China's unification of Taiwan by force. The NIA has requested that Liu leave Taiwan by Tuesday -- 10 days after receiving a deportation order.

As per Focus Taiwan, the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area says that a Chinese national "may be deported, or ordered to depart within 10 days" under circumstances including "being considered [a] threat to the national or social stability based on sufficient facts."

Xiao Wei posted several video clips on her social media page, promoting China's annexation of Taiwan, using messages such as "five-star red national flags of China are seen all over the streets in Taiwan," the NIA said, as cited by Focus Taiwan. Amid this background, En Qi posted video clips on her online account, saying that "the [Chinese] People's Liberation Army demonstrates its strong military strength and adamantly maintains China's sovereignty" and that "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China" the NIA said.

Focus Taiwan reported that the NIA said it had intensified investigations into the two Chinese influencers to verify the facts and summoned them to express their opinions during the probes.

The NIA said it has decided to revoke the two influencers' residence permits and bar them from reapplying for family-based and long-term residence permits for the next five years after holding consultations with the MAC and other government agencies. The NIA noted that the decision to order the two Chinese spouses to leave Taiwan completely abides by the law and shows Taiwan's determination to protect national security and stabilize its society.