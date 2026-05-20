Taiwan's Lai says he'd tell Trump he hopes to continue arms purchases from US, if given a chance

Lai is marking two years in office, the halfway point of his term, under growing pressure from China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be retaken by force if necessary. Trump's recent narrative on Taiwan also raised concerns about the United States' longstanding support for the island democracy.

Lai said if he could talk to Trump, he would emphasize that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial for global security, alleging China was the “destroyer” of the strait's peace.

Lai said he also would tell Trump that Taiwan's increasing defence budget was a response to threats, and purchases of US arms would be an essential means to safeguard the strait's stability. Lai said he believes “only strength can bring peace.”

“No country has the right to annex Taiwan,” Lai said he would tell Trump. “Democracy and freedom should also not be seen as provocation.”

Lai added he looks forward to more cooperation between Taiwan and the US and other democratic countries in promoting peace in the strait.