Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships across country

TAIPEI: Taiwan tracked at total of 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan between July 2 (Sunday) and July 3 (Monday), reported the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

"12 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 1 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, from July 1 to 2, Taiwan tracked 5 Chinese military aircraft and 5 naval ships around the country was detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8). R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.

Last month, Beijing has sent 318 military aircraft and 142 naval ships around Taiwan. Moreover, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics since September 2020, by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," as per Taiwan News.

Earlier, Taiwan tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships between June 11 and June 12.

Ten of the 24 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND.