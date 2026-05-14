Taiwan tensions could jeopardise ‘new vision’ in China-US ties: Xi after meeting Trump

"I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," Xi said after the meeting held in Beijing.

He further said the “new vision” will provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond, and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the international community, official state media reported.

He, however, stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations.