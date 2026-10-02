Taiwan receives 2 long-delayed US F-16Vs, awaits additional fighter jets

The two F-16V Block 70 jets landed at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung. There are 63 more to be delivered. The self-ruled island, which is also claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, placed an order for the F-16Vs in 2019.

Taiwan largely purchases arms from the US, its largest unofficial ally, to boost its defences in the face of a military threat from China. China sends fighter jets and ships toward the island almost daily. Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that the island remains in continuous discussions with the US about its weapons sales.