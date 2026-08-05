Taiwan kicks off annual military drills to counter potential Chinese attack

The live-fire exercises will test the Taiwanese army's ability to sustain 24-hour defence operations as well as counter China's “grey-zone tactics,” which stop just short of open warfare. Urban resilience drills will test the population's response to a disruption in internet service.

The 10-day Han Kuang exercises are set to be held in various locations around the island. This year's drills will test new, US-inspired communication methods, including backbriefs — where subordinates explain to commanders how they plan to carry out assigned missions. The communication drills are intended to encourage first-line fighters to be more self-reliant and effective in battle, experts say.

Another focus of this year's drills is that they will mobilise the largest ever team of reservists, more than 5,000 service members across two brigades. Last year's drills involved one brigade of more than 3,000 reservists.

The drills will test how quickly reserves can mobilise from peacetime standby mode to full active duty.

Another focus of the exercises, reflecting Taiwan's longstanding emphasis on civil defence, is urban resilience drills. These will take place on different days in the major cities of Kaohsiung, Taichung and the capital, Taipei. During the drills, mobile internet speed will be reduced for about 30 minutes to simulate telecommunications interference in case of an attack.