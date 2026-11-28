Polls opened at 8 a.m. and are set to close at 4 p.m. Results normally are tallied and announced the same day. Winners will serve four-year terms.

Unlike presidential elections, when relations with China and Beijing's pressure on the island are major issues, Saturday's vote is focused more on local concerns, including social welfare benefits and other issues affecting people's daily lives.

But China has not been entirely absent from the debate. Taiwanese authorities have accused Beijing of attempting to sow distrust in the island's electoral system, allegations that Chinese authorities have rejected.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense counted some 33 sorties from China's People's Liberation Army warplanes between Friday and Saturday flying toward Taiwan, including bombers and fighter jets.

Saturday's elections feature candidates mostly from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party or the Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang or KMT. Traditionally, the KMT has performed well in local elections. In 2022, the DPP won in only five out of 22 localities.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has campaigned for DPP candidates, appearing Thursday night to support his party's mayoral candidate in Taoyuan City.