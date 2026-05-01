Taiwan expresses concern after China calls island biggest risk in US-China relations

“Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned about the press release issued by China … which again unilaterally made threatening remarks on the Taiwan issue,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to “make the right choices” on Taiwan in order to safeguard “stability” between the two nations, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The call came about two weeks ahead of a highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which Taiwan is expected to be one of the key topics.