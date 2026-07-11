Taiwan and eastern China brace for Typhoon Bavi as winds and rain hit Japan's southern islands

With maximum sustained winds of 144 kph (89 mph) near its centre, Typhoon Bavi is forecast to pass north of Taiwan on Saturday, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. It is expected to move toward Zhejiang in eastern China and, according to China's National Meteorological Centre, make landfall in the early hours of Sunday.

Across Japan's southern islands in the prefecture of Okinawa, local authorities have warned of high waves, strong winds and storm surges, with more than 200 flights cancelled across the region, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK. Strong winds and rain have hit islands including Ishigaki.

As of Saturday at 8 am, Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre registered at least 36 injuries from Typhoon Bavi, many sustained while riding motorcycles in rain and winds on slippery roads.