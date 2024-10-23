Taiwan accuses China of launching satellites over its Air Defence zone

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Wednesday that China has launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), with a flight path crossing over Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, Taiwan's MND wrote, "At 9:09 a.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from #XSLC, with the flight path over our southwestern ADIZ toward the Western Pacific."

"The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. #ROCArmedForces monitored the process and remain ready to respond," the post added. Meanwhile, China also intensified its military activity near Taiwan on Wednesday, with 15 aircraft and six naval vessels spotted in the region by 6 am (local time), according to MND. The MND further reported that 11 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. In response, the ROC Armed Forces deployed countermeasures, including Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems.

In another post, MND wrote, "15 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southeastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on October 20, Taiwan's military had also reported the transit of the United States and Canadian naval vessels, which sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north on October 20. Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "One United States and one Canadian naval vessel sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north yesterday.

During this period, #ROCArmedForces maintained full control over the surrounding sea and airspace, with the situation remaining normal." The latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.