Syrian state TV: Israeli strikes hit airbase runway in northwest Syria, no casualties

State TV said eight strikes hit the runway of the Abu Duhur airbase in the northwestern province of Idlib. It gave no further details.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attack. Turkish officials also did not immediately respond to requests for comment

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said foreign fighters used to stay at the base before they were recently asked to leave.

The Observatory added that Turkiye, which is a main backer of Syria's government, has been rehabilitating the air base that had been out of service for years during Syria's conflict that left nearly half a million people dead.