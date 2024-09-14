Syrian President appoints new Prime Minister

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has appointed Mohammad Ghazi Jalali as the country's new Prime Minister, state media reported on Saturday.

Jalali, 55, a civil engineer and economist, has been tasked with forming a new cabinet, according to the presidential decree. He replaces Hussein Arnous, who had been Prime Minister since June 2020. Arnous's government had been functioning in a caretaker role since its term ended following the parliamentary elections in July.

Jalali, who previously served as communications minister from 2014 to 2016, holds a doctorate in engineering economics from Ain Shams University in Egypt and degrees in civil engineering from Damascus University.

The selection of Jalali follows a meeting on Friday between Assad and leaders of Syria's ruling Baath Party to discuss the formation of the new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

An official announcement of the full cabinet is expected in the coming days, with the new administration scheduled to present its policy statement to the Syrian People's Assembly on Sept. 25.