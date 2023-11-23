Syrian air defences thwart Israeli missile attack near Damascus: Military

DAMASCUS: The Syrian air defences thwarted an Israeli missile attack near the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The incident occurred at around 15:10 p.m. on Wednesday local time when two missiles were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targetting military sites in the vicinity of Damascus, according to the statement released on Wednesday.

The Syrian air defences destroyed one of the missiles while the other caused limited material damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

While the military statement didn't give more details, the pro-government Sham FM radio said the attack took place south of Damascus, specifically in the al-Sayeda Zainab suburb, a predominantly Shia area.