Syria: MoS Muraleedharan pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Damascus

DAMASCUS: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who is on a 2-day official visit to Syria, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Damascus on Thursday.

"Started off the day in Damascus, Syria by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji at the premises of @eoidamascus," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted today.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the MoS met the Syriac Patriarch of Antioch & all the East in Damascus, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II.

"Blessed to meet His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Patriarch of Antioch & all the East in Damascus, Syria," the MoS tweeted.

"Recalled my old connection with His Holiness. He reiterated his fondness for Kerala & expressed his hope for greater unity in the Syrian Orthodox Church," he added.

The MoS arrived in Syria on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.

He also met the Minister of Higher Education in Damascus and interacted with Syrian students selected for an Indian scholarship.

"Glad to have joined H.E. Bassam Ibrahim,Minister of Higher Education in Damascus,Syria & interacted with Syrian students selected for Indian Scholarship. Appreciate students' enthusiasm& keenness to study in India The connectthat we are creating will be long-lasting & impactful," the MoS tweted.

MoS Muraleedharan is visiting Syria since July 12 and will conclude his official trip later on Thursday.

This will be the first ministerial-level visit from India to Syria since August 2016, and the first visit of V. Muraleedharan to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in an official release.

During the visit, the MoS will also interact with a group of Syrian students, who have studied or are proceeding to study in India under the Union government's scholarship scheme. He is also expected to meet the functionaries of the Syrian Orthodox Church.

Syria and India have historically shared cordial relations built on deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained open throughout the Syrian conflict. Many people visit India as tourists, businesspeople, and patients. This visit is expected to lend further momentum to the strong relationship between the two countries.

India has contributed immensely to the capacity building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, the official release read.



