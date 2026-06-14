Swiss cast ballots on right-wing's bid to cap country's population at 10 million

The populist Swiss People's Party, which has the most seats in parliament, has stirred up and fostered anti-migration sentiment over the years, notably about an influx of workers from the neighbouring European Union.

Critics call the bid a self-inflicted wound, saying the boom in migration over the last generation has brought foreign labour and skills to sectors such as healthcare, finance, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Some also worry the proposal, if approved, will weaken critical ties with Brussels. The EU is Switzerland's top trading partner.

Recent polling from the gfs.bern agency suggested that it could be a close contest.

The Swiss People's Party put forward the “sustainability initiative” measure, saying Swiss infrastructure, housing, social programs, natural resources and way of life have been strained by demographic growth.