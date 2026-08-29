Swept away, buried and stranded: Nepal flood survivors recall desperate escapes

The woman, 97-year-old Guna Maya Bohara, was pulled alive from the rubble of her care home after a four-hour rescue operation.

Her doctors say she is recovering in hospital, while her great-nephew Dipak told BBC Nepali that she looked like “a warrior” who had returned victorious from battle.

Hers is one of the many stories of survival from flood-ravaged areas of Nepal, where people fled collapsing settlements, sought refuge on hillsides and spent nights stranded in forests before rescuers could reach them.