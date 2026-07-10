Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing said 'he wishes he hadn't done it,' roommate says in video

Lance Twiggs, who was also defendant Tyler Robinson's romantic partner, said in an interview with law enforcement that the teary interaction with Robinson happened in their apartment in southern Utah, more than 200 miles (320 kilometres) from where Kirk was shot.

Later that same day — and only about an hour before turning himself in — Robinson posted "it was me at UVU yesterday," in a chat room on the Discord instant messaging platform, according to investigators and messages shown by prosecutors.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and has not entered a plea. He turned himself in a day after the September 10 shooting of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump credited with helping galvanise young voters for the Republican in the 2024 election.