Surveillance of romantic partner led to El Mencho's deadly capture, Mexican authorities say

Mexican Defence Secretary Gen Ricardo Trevilla said that Sunday's Mexican special forces operation, which included US intelligence information, ended when special forces found Oseguera Cervantes “hidden in the undergrowth” in his home state of Jalisco. After several shootouts, eight gunmen were killed and the drug lord and two of his bodyguards were wounded. They were taken into custody and died on the way to Mexico City, Trevilla said.

In all, more than 70 people were killed in the operation and the ensuing violence, including security forces, suspected cartel members and others.

Here's how the capture of the country's most powerful cartel leader and one of the United States' most wanted fugitives unfolded, according to Mexican authorities: