Surprise, embarrassment, unease in Japan after Trump uses Pearl Harbor to defend Iran war

Partly, the reaction is linked to the crucial security and economic role that the US plays for Japan, its top ally in the region. Put simply, Japan needs to make sure the US relationship thrives. That's why Takaichi was in Washington.

But it's also a reflection of just how fresh the political debate about Japan's role in World War II remains here, even 80 years after its end.

Senior leaders, including Takaichi, have argued that Japan has apologised enough for what happened in the war. Takaichi herself has recently hinted at visiting Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine, where Japanese war criminals are honoured among the 2.5 million war dead.