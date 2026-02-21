Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs. Now comes hard work of issuing refunds

Companies have been lining up for refunds. But the way forward could prove chaotic.

When the smoke clears, trade lawyers say, importers are likely to get money back — eventually. “It's going to be a bumpy ride for awhile," said trade lawyer Joyce Adetutu, a partner at the Vinson & Elkins law firm.

The refund process is likely to be hashed out by a mix of the US Customs and Border Protection agency, the specialised Court of International Trade in New York and other lower courts, according to a note to clients by lawyers at the legal firm Clark Hill.