Supporters of Imran Khan's party to march toward Islamabad on Sep 27: KPK CM

Afridi made the announcement while addressing a large public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in Peshawar on Wednesday on the eve of Khan completing three years in prison.

The provincial chief minister said the party's first demand is that cases against the former prime minister and his wife be fixed for hearing and decided on merit, while the second demand is the restoration of meetings with their legal team, doctors, relatives and party leaders.

He claimed that if justice is delivered, Khan can be released "within 30 minutes", otherwise people from across the country will march to Islamabad on September 27.

Afridi said the PTI is seeking justice, not charity, and maintained that the party will continue its struggle through constitutional and democratic means, including peaceful protests.

Welcoming supporters from across Pakistan, he said people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have gathered to express solidarity with Khan and that the large turnout reflects his continued popularity.