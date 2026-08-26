Sudden flood sweeps through northern Nepal, alert issued

Rasuwa district lies in the North-East of Kathmandu, around 125 km from the Tibet border.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRM) Nepal has issued a statement calling people residing near river banks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha to remain on high alert and take safety measures until further notice.

Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari said the scale of the flooding was unusually large and that the two settlements had suffered significant damage.

Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away. A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed.