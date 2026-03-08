Sudarsan Pattnaik showcases sand-and-colour paintings at Venice exhibition

Pattnaik, from Odisha, is the only Indian artist participating in the international exhibition being held at the historic Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello in Venice, Italy, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

At the exhibition, the artist is presenting his “Jugalbandi” series, a body of work that merges natural sand with colour on canvas, marking the first time he is showcasing these paintings at an international exhibition of this scale.