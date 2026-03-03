Students, activists stage protest outside US Consulate in Lahore

A heavy contingent of police, including women personnel, was deployed outside the American Consulate to handle the demonstrators. Police have also placed containers on all routes leading to the consulate.

Protesters representing the Progressive Students and the 'Aurat March' chanted slogans against the US and Israel for attacking Iran and killing its supreme leader. "America ka jo yar hai, gaddar hai gaddar hai (Friend of America is a traitor)."

They also condemned the firing of US Marines on protesters outside the American Consulate in Karachi that resulted in the death of a dozen people.

The protesters demanded the immediate expulsion of the US ambassador from Pakistan.

They said the killing of the supreme leader is a loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. They said his only fault was refusing regime change in Iran.