Talbott, the former US deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton, passed away at his home in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday after a long illness, his son Devin Talbott said.

Caught off guard by India’s five nuclear tests on May 11 and May 13, 1998, the US imposed sanctions on New Delhi and it was the Talbott-Singh duo who held a series of meetings over the next two years to put the bilateral relationship between the estranged democracies back on track.

Their 14 meetings in seven countries across three continents laid the groundwork for President Clinton’s visit to India in 2000. This was the first visit by a US president to India in 22 years, which helped end 50 years of estrangement between the world’s two largest democracies.

The Talbott-Singh talks also laid the foundation for a civil nuclear agreement between India and the US, thus ending New Delhi’s long nuclear winter.