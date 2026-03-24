Strikes hit Iran, Tehran targets Israel and Gulf states amid mixed signals over talks to end war

With thousands more US Marines on their way to the Gulf, both sides firing intense barrages and Iran denying any negotiations are taking place, the war's tempo remained high a day after Trump delayed his self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran's chokehold on that crucial waterway has snarled international shipping, sent fuel prices skyrocketing, and threatened the world economy.

Any talks between the US and Iran which appeared at the most tentative on Tuesday would face monumental challenges. Many of Washington's shifting list of objectives particularly over Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs remain difficult to achieve. Meanwhile, it's not clear who in Iran's government would have the authority to negotiate or be willing to, particularly as Israel has vowed to continue taking out leaders after killing several.

Iran also remains highly suspicious of the United States, which twice, under the Trump administration, has attacked during high-level diplomatic talks, including with the Feb. 28 strikes that started the current war.

Iran's military has conducted strikes on the orders of local commanders, rather than from the political leadership, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early in the war. It remains unclear whether Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who reportedly was wounded and has yet to be seen publicly, is issuing orders to Iran's regular military or its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answered only to his late father.