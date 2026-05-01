Strait of Hormuz traffic drops by over 90%, fewer than 10 ships daily amid West Asia tensions

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a Royal Navy-led monitoring body, has reported over 40 incidents between March 1 and April 27, including attacks, vessel damage, harassment, and near-misses involving merchant ships navigating the region.

"Ships or their crew were either directly damaged or suffered collateral impact, such as shrapnel from intercepted drones, while several vessels were also harassed or forced to turn back," the monitoring team said in a statement on Friday, adding that at least 26 incidents involved direct attacks on merchant vessels.