Strait of Hormuz open to friendly nations: Iran's envoy to Sri Lanka

The conflict in West Asia, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported.

Iran, which controls the Strait of Hormuz, has allowed very few ships to cross it since the conflict started on February 28.

Addressing a press conference here, Iran's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alireza Delkhosh said that the key strait remains open to friendly country vessels to pass.

“Sri Lanka is our friendly country and as I told you, Hormuz is not closed to our friends like Sri Lanka,” he said.