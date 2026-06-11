Strait of Hormuz "closed to all vessels," says Iran's IRGC amid escalating tensions

"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC said in a post on its official Telegram, as cited by CNN.

"Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted," the statement added. Al Jazeera reported, while citing Iranian media, that heavy clashes and an exchange of fire have been reported in the Strait of Hormuz between US forces and naval units of Iran's IRGC. US forces are said to have struck seven coastal locations so far, with attacks reported in and around Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island and Hengam Island.