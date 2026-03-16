Stop military ops immediately, China in response to Trump's call to help protect Strait of Hormuz

The effective closure of the vital waterway by Iran in retaliation for airstrikes by the US and Israel has proved catastrophic for global energy and trade flows, causing the largest oil supply disruption and soaring global oil prices.

China also said it is in talks with the US about Trump’s planned visit to Beijing later this month.

About Trump's call to China and other countries to deploy warships to keep the strait "open and safe," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here that the recent tensions in Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters impacted the flow of the goods and international energy and has damaged regional peace and global stability.