Statement by the Prime Minister on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day

OTTAWA: The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day: "Fifteen years ago, the quarter-century-long armed conflict in Sri Lanka came to an end. Tens of thousands of Tamils tragically lost their lives, including at the massacre in Mullivaikal. To this day, many more remain missing, injured, or displaced. Today, we honour the victims, survivors, and their loved ones, who live with the lasting pain caused by this senseless violence.

"Two years ago, Canada's Parliament unanimously voted to recognize May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. We will always advocate for justice and accountability for the crimes committed during the conflict, as well as for the hardships faced by all in Sri Lanka. In 2023, we imposed sanctions against four former Sri Lankan government officials in response to their violations of human rights in the country during the armed conflict.



"Canada is a strong defender of human rights in Sri Lanka. We are advancing our work with international partners to fully implement the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution adopted in October 2022, which calls for greater reconciliation, justice, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka. And we continue to urge the Government of Sri Lanka to respect freedom of religion, belief, and pluralism – essential values to build lasting peace.



"Today reminds us of our shared responsibility to stand up for human rights, justice, and accountability – values that cannot be taken for granted. Canada will never stop its work to protect human rights across the world. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite Canadians to join in honouring the victims of the armed conflict in Sri Lanka. Together, let us reflect on how we can foster a better, more inclusive, and more peaceful world for everyone."

