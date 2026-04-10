Sri Lanka’s provincial elections to be delayed further

A statement from the Parliament's press office said the cross-party select committee to recommend the selection of the electoral system to hold the election had met on Tuesday with the Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in the chair.

The committee has decided to ask the Attorney General’s department to prepare a dossier on the legal position to understand the difficulties to hold the election, the statement said.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment (13A), which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987 and provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil minority dominated regions in the island nation through provincial councils.