Sri Lanka's organised crime bill faces 20 petitions in Supreme Court

Salih said the Speaker had received copies of the petitions filed under Article 121(1) of the Constitution, which allows citizens to challenge a bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court within one week of it being placed in Parliament.

After hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court will convey its decision to the Speaker, as provided in the Constitution.

The bill, tabled on October 20, has drawn criticism from local and international rights groups, which have warned that its provisions could undermine fundamental rights and grant authorities sweeping powers.

Human Rights Watch said last week the proposed legislation risked enabling arbitrary detention, torture and other rights violations.

The New York-based rights group said the bill, along with the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill -- both introduced last month -- reproduced abusive provisions in existing counterterrorism laws.

It warned that the proposed legislation could perpetuate abuses that the government had pledged to end.