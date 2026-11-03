Sri Lanka’s Namal Rajapaksa granted bail in bribery case linked to hotel project

The Colombo Magistrate's Court granted him bail, citing the health of his parents as special circumstances.

Rajapaksa, who was arrested on September 29 in connection with the hotel project, had been accused of accepting a bribe of LKR 70 million (around USD 210,000) in 2013 to facilitate approvals for the proposed investment.

In the same case, Krish Hotels chairperson Janaki Siriwardena was also arrested for allegedly bribing Rajapaksa.

Prosecutors alleged that Rajapaksa, who was a powerful politician during his father's presidency, used his political influence to expedite approvals for the project.

According to the investigators, Siriwardena had bribed Rajapaksa on several occasions to obtain key approvals for the project. She continues to remain remanded.

Rajapaksa, who is also an international rugby player, had been questioned in 2016 and a case was filed against him over the alleged misuse of funds from the Krish project for rugby promotion.

Rajapaksa, however, has maintained that the money was sponsorship for an international rugby sevens tournament held in Colombo in 2014.