Sri Lanka's energy minister resigns on coal import issue days after surviving no trust motion

The government, however, stressed that no loss had been caused to the state by the substandard coal imports as alleged by the opposition.

Jayakodi, who survived a 'No Trust' vote last week, is the first resignation of the National People's Power (NPP) government since it was elected in late 2024 on an anti-corruption platform.

Along with Jayakodi, Ministry's Secretary Udayanga Hemapala too resigned from the post, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office said.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the move is to facilitate an independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports, it said.

“They resigned to make way for an impartial investigation. The two resignations are meant to facilitate a fair inquiry as they will not be able to interfere,” Foreign minister Vijitha Herath told reporters.

The Commission report would be submitted to the president in six months, Herath said.