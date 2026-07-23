Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine Indian fishermen

The fishermen were fishing in the island nation's waters north of Talaimannar after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, the Navy said.

The arrests come amid continuing tensions over the fishermen issue, a long-standing irritant in India-Sri Lanka ties.

The fishermen were apprehended on Wednesday evening during an operation after more than 50 Indian fishing trawlers were found to have allegedly trespassed into Sri Lankan waters south of Iranativu and engaged in illegal fishing, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.