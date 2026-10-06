Sri Lankan court extends Namal Rajapaksa's remand until Oct 16

Namal, who is already in remand custody, was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, which issued the order.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has filed the case against Namal and Siriwardena on a bribery accusation of 70 million Sri Lankan rupees in connection with a stalled hotel project.

Namal, 40, has been accused of accepting a bribe of 70 million Sri Lankan rupees in 2013 from the hotel project, which never really got off the ground.