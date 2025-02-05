Sri Lanka intensifies patrolling to prevent illegal bottom trawling

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka announced on Wednesday that its Navy has intensified patrolling around the international maritime borders to prevent Indian fishermen from engaging in illegal bottom trawling in the island nation’s territorial waters.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters.

"We have increased patrolling and arrests,” government spokesperson and Minister of Information Nalinda Jayathissa told reporters here.

“Our actions will continue while having talks with the Indian authorities on the issue,” Jayathissa said in response to a query.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

On January 28, five Indian fishermen were injured, including two seriously, during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The incident triggered a strong reaction from India. Sri Lanka's acting high commissioner in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat over the incident.

India said the use of force is not "acceptable" under any circumstances whatsoever.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, said that the two Indian fishermen were injured due to the accidental discharge of a firearm by a Navy personnel.

In 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested over 550 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing, with over 60 arrested last month.