Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices by 25 pc amid West Asia conflict

The step comes in the backdrop of the joint US-Israel strikes against Iran and the retaliation by the Islamic nation that has spread to the entire Gulf region. It has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important choke point for the world's energy supplies.

The island nation's government hiked fuel prices effective midnight as the conflict, which has roiled global oil markets, entered its fourth week.

The price of auto diesel rose 26.1 per cent from Sri Lankan rupees (LKR) 303 to LKR 382, super diesel 25.5 per cent from LKR 353 to LKR 443, petrol 92 octane 25.6 per cent from 317 to 398, petrol 95 octane 24.7 per cent from 365 to 455, and kerosene 30.8 per cent from 195 to 255.

The price hike, caused by the conflict, is the second in a week and the third since March 1.