Sri Lanka appoints panel for autopsy of suspended government official found dead

According to the police, the official, Rangana Nishantha Rajapaksa, 48, is suspected to have committed suicide in his house at Kuliyapitiya in the northwest region.

Rajapaksa's body was found with cut injuries in the backyard of his house, the police said.

He was posted as an Assistant Director at the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance.

He was among six officials suspended in March in connection with the loss of USD 2.5 million allegedly linked to the hacking of the Finance Ministry account -- a case in which an investigation is underway.