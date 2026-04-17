Sri Lanka among worst impacted countries in Asia-Pacific due to West Asia conflict: UN report

The report published by the United Nations Development Programme, released on Thursday, provides a preliminary assessment on how the ongoing conflict is destabilising global trade, energy markets, and financial systems.

The report titled "Military escalation in the Middle East: Human Development Impacts Across Asia and the Pacific" shows that Sri Lanka is highly exposed, as 80.2 per cent of migrant-worker departures from the island nation in 2025 were to the Middle East, the report says.