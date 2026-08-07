Spanish-led police raid smashes vast Mediterranean smuggling network, arresting 78

The takedown of the group underscored the highly professional and highly lucrative nature of migrant and drug smuggling operations in the narrow sea that separates Europe from North Africa.

Spanish authorities described the network as one of the “largest criminal organisations specialising in maritime human trafficking in the Mediterranean.”

The announcement came a week after irregular migration to Spain was thrust into the international spotlight when tens of thousands of migrants stormed into the Spanish North African territory of Ceuta in a surge blamed on rampant online rumours about an open border. Most of the migrants have since returned to Morocco.