Spain's latest deadly train crash puts human error and systemic failure under scrutiny

The timeline of the catastrophe given by the government

The chain of events that ended in disaster started at 8:30 am on Wednesday, when the communication system key to the functioning of the line's security system went down. The system, called LZB, monitors the position of trains and can even trigger the automatic braking of a train to prevent a collision.

That malfunction meant that human controllers based at a control post in Madrid took over full responsibility for monitoring the positions and safety of the trains on a stretch of 63 kilometres (39 miles) between Madrid and Seville. At that time authorities believe there were six trains on the affected stretch of track.

At 8:36, a controller told one train, belonging to the state-owned RENFE company, that it could start running again at normal speed. The other train, operated by privately owned IRYO, located 15.5 miles (25 kilometres) down the line, also tried to restart, but the engineer was unable to override the automatic stop and informed the controller.

At 8:53 the collision occurred, derailing carriages and shredding parts of the trains to bits.

It was the second major crash on the Madrid-Seville line this year. In January, over two hours further south, one train jumped the track and hit another train going the other direction, killing 46 people.