Spain readies for evacuations as hantavirus-stricken cruise ship heads for Canary Islands

While three people have died since the outbreak, and five passengers who left the ship are known to be infected with hantavirus, cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions said that there were no symptomatic people on board the ship. WHO considers the risk to the wider public from the outbreak as low.

On Friday, WHO said that a flight attendant on a plane briefly boarded by an infected cruise passenger has tested negative for hantavirus. Her possible infection had raised concerns about the virus’s potential transmissibility.