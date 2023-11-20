Spain PM Sanchez's new cabinet to keep senior ministers, including Calvino

MADRID: Spain's re-elected Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is likely to retain Nadia Calvino as his economy minister in a largely unchanged cabinet he is scheduled to unveil later on Monday, sources told Reuters.

Calvino, who is leading the race to get the top job at the European Investment Bank at the end of the year, will also keep her position as first deputy prime minister, a government source said.

Energy Minister Teresa Ribera, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of far-left junior coalition partner Sumar, are also likely to keep their jobs, the source said.

Sanchez is likely to appoint Jordi Hereu, from the Catalan Socialist Party, as industry minister, state broadcaster TVE reported on Monday.

Sanchez, who won a vote in parliament to clinch another term, starts his new legislature with a cabinet in which most of the senior minister retain their position, an unusual move for a premier known for his surprising reshuffles.

According to local media, Cabinet Minister Felix Bolanos will take over the justice portfolio to implement the controversial amnesty law that allowed the Socialists to secure another term.

Ana Redondo will replace Irene Montero of the far left Podemos party as Equality Minister while Podemos leader Ione Belarra has also been demoted, local media reported.

Given the anticipated difficulty of passing laws with a minority government, especially the budget, Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero will be promoted to be one of four deputy prime ministers.

The coalition government with the hard left platform Sumar has just 152 seats in the 350-seat parliament, so it will need to make agreements with regional parties to pass key legislation.

Despite an earlier pledge to slim down his cabinet, Sanchez will maintain the number of ministries at 22, and offer five posts to junior coalition partners Sumar.