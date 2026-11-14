SpaceX launches Starship on its boldest test flight yet as it aims for first double catch

If all goes well, Elon Musk's company will perform an unprecedented double catch, with the massive booster returning to its Texas pad six minutes after blasting off and the bullet-shaped spacecraft steering there Saturday. Both will be plucked from midair by mechanical arms secured to the launch tower.

If Musk and his team succeed, it will be the first time every single piece of a rocket that is launched into orbit gets retrieved for the purpose of recycling. Musk sees this leading to the kind of fast and consistent launch rates necessary for building moon bases and sending people to Mars.

“It's hard to describe how I'm going to feel when we pull this off,” SpaceX's Kiko Dontchev, vice president of launch, said at a NASA tech summit last week at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. “It's so incredibly exciting. It's such a feat of engineering.”

Once in orbit, Starship will deliver 26 of the company's most advanced Starlink satellites. The plan is for Starship to complete 15 laps around the world at an altitude of around 275 kilometres before heading back to the launch site for Saturday's grand finale.