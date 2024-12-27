Begin typing your search...

    South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly votes to impeach acting leader Han

    Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

    South Korea PM Han Duck-soo (Reuters)

    SEOUL: South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo.

    The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

    Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

    Han's impeachment further deepens South Korea's political crisis and damages its international image.

