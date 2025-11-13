South Korean President Lee vows to enhance human rights protections in meeting with democracy activists' families

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday met with family members of democracy activists and vowed to work toward building a more democratic country where people are protected from human rights violations.

Lee made the remarks at a luncheon for an association of family members of those who were jailed or tortured while staging pro-democracy movements in the 1970s and 80s, as the group marks the 40th founding anniversary next month.

"Under a long period of dictatorship, people suffered grave human rights violations as they were detained, killed or injured. Mothers were always the first to rush to the front lines of those painful struggles," Lee said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Thanks to your efforts, the Republic of Korea has grown into a democratic nation respected around the world," he said, referring to South Korea's official name.

Lee said many citizens were victimized because of "a small number of wrong-minded individuals and groups with selfish desires," pledging to build a "free, transparent, fair and just" country where human rights are fully protected.

"The most important foundation for national development is creating an environment where people can fully exercise their abilities," he said. "Democracy may sound abstract, but it is in fact the most realistic and essential value in our daily lives."

Lee said the country will remember the painful journeys endured by the mothers who stood at the forefront of the democracy movement.

"I have met many of you on the streets, and I have always felt indebted and deeply sorry. I will not forget that. I will do my utmost so you can live with dignity and pride," he said. "I hope no families will again suffer from unjust power or be forced to devote their lives to fighting in the streets."