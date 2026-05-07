South Korean court reduces prison sentence for ex-prime minister in martial law case

Ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, a Yoon appointee, was sentenced to 23 years by a Seoul court in January. Yoon was sentenced to life in prison for rebellion the next month.

On Thursday, the Seoul High Court upheld most of Han's convictions, but reduced his sentence to 15 years.

It upheld charges including that Han tried to create the appearance of legitimacy for Yoon's illegal decree by getting it endorsed at a Cabinet meeting and discussing plans to cut off of water and electricity to critical media agencies. The court also affirmed convictions for falsifying the martial law proclamation, for destroying it and for lying under oath.

The Seoul High Court said that Han's “criminal liabilities are very grave” because he “abandoned his immense responsibilities” as the No.2 official in the Yoon administration and participated in the rebellion.